ANOTHER CLASSROOM PLANNED FOR KILRANE NATIONAL SCHOOL

Kilrane National School is to get boost with the news that funding has been provided for another mainstream classroom.

The news was confirmed by the Department of Education who will provide the money under the Additional Accommodation Scheme 2021.

Kilrane were beneficiaries of the scheme in 2019 when funding was offered for a classroom and a Special Education Teacher room.

No figure has been provided as there will no be a tendering process.

The news has been welcomed by Wexford Fianna Fail TD James Browne who says it’s positive news as schools have contributed so much during the unique demands place upon them over the past ten months.

