The AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine has been approved for use in Europe.

The jab is the third to be authorised by the European Medicines Agency and will be given in two doses up to 12 weeks apart.

It’s been approved for all over 18s, including those over the age of 55.

The EMA says there aren’t enough results yet to show how well it will work in older adults, but that protection is expected.

Executive Director Emer Cooke says the vaccine will be another tool in the effort to tackle Covid-19:

