An advisor to the HSE says the arrival of the Astra Zeneca vaccine in the coming weeks is a ‘game changer.’

It was approved for use earlier in the week, and will be delivered to Ireland on the week of February 8th.

The HSE has launched a major national information campaign targeted at the groups who will receive the doses next.

GP Advisor to the Executive, Dr Ray Walley, says having the vaccines stored locally will speed up the process:

