The body of a man has been recovered from the sea in County Louth.

He was located on the shoreline in Blackrock shortly after half 9 this morning following a search involving the Coast Guard.

The body of the man in his 30s has been brought to Louth County Hospital.

Gardaí attended at the scene.

The Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will be arranged.

