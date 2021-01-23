BORLEIGH MANOR GETS PLANNING PERMISSION FOR MAJOR FILM STUDIO

Planning permission has now been granted for the Tara Studios development in Kilanerin.

The studio which aims to bring top class movie talent from the UK and abroad while boosting the Irish film industry, will be based at Borleigh Manor just north of Gorey.

It’ll contain up to 7 sound studios with over 350 jobs created when the project is completed.

It’s believed construction may begin as soon as Level 5 restrictions are lifted.

Local councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin says it’s a massive boost for the area:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email