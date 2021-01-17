BRITTANY FERRIES BRING FORWARD NEW WEEKLY CROSSING IN A VOTE OF CONFIDENCE IN ROSSLARE

There’s some more positive news for Rosslare Europort this weekend as Brittany Ferries have brought forward a new weekly crossing to Cherboug.

The route was due to be launched in March but after discussions between the port and the company, the new service will now start on Monday.

General Manager at Rosslare Glen Carr says the larger ship serving the route will mean more freight and passenger travel will pass through the port

It follows the introduction of a new vessel, the Stena Embla, on the Rosslare Cherbourg route by Stena Line this week.

Early indications show that freight volumes from Rosslare are up 500% on this time last year with Brexit starting to have an impact on the port.

