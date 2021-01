Residents in the Bunclody area are concerned over the impact of the proposed erection of wind turbines on Croaghaun hill.

State Agency Coillte is expected to lodge the application with Carlow County Council in the coming weeks.

The proposal involves the erection of seven turbines 178 Metres in height

Local Fianna Fail Councillor Barbera Ann Murphy says there has been no consultation with the residents of Bunclody and surrounding areas and is calling for questions to be answered.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email