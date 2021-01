There is an interruption of water supply in New Ross town until 7’clock this evening for the repair of a burst watermain.

Meanwhile there are also supply issues in the Enniscorthy area due to a burst watermains affecting the Templeshannon, Clonhasten and Fr.Murphy Park areas.

The expected resumption of service there is 8pm.

Wexford County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused by these bursts.

