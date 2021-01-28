CAMPILE FAMILY TO RAFFLE OFF THEIR HOME AND HELP COTTAGE AUTISM NETWORK

A family home is the top prize up for grabs in a raffle organised by a couple in Campile

The Keanes, Jamie and Mairead are looking to move to a bigger house to accommodate their growing family and have come up with a novel way of getting rid of the old one.

Recently they took in Christopher who was orphaned following the death of his parents in the last 2 years.

They’re looking to sell 40,000 tickets with 5% of the overall fund going towards autism charity Cottage Autism Network.

Mairead explains why they decided to help out the local charity:

