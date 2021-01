The former Parish Priest of Kilmuckridge and Administrator of Wexford has died at the age of 90.

Canon Noel Hartley passed away at Knockeen Nursing Home in Barntown on New Year’s Day.

He was ordained to the priesthood in 1955 and served in Boolavogue, Caim, Wexford Town and Kilmuckridge.

Canon Hartley will be laid to rest following a private family funeral tomorrow.

