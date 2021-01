A leading planner says politicians constant objections to housing applications is increasing the cost of homes.

It’s after a report by the Chartered Surveyors of Ireland highlighted a big shortage of supply.

By 2031, it says over 60,000 housing units will need to be built every year – over three times the current level.

Tom Philips, a former chairman of Property Industry Ireland, says the planning system needs to be reformed to achieve that.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email