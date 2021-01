€112,000 has been secured for six outdoor projects across Co. Wexford. It’s part of the outdoor recreation infrastructure scheme to enhance walking trails.

The River Walk in Duncormick, the Murrintown Community Trail and Slí Charman will all get €20,000 each.

While the Kilanerian Wood, Kilmichael Walking Trail and the Boro River Trail will all get just over €17,000 each.

