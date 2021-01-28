COKO BEACH TAKES THE THYESTES FOR ELLIOTT’S SECOND WIN

The Biggest race in the South East the Goff’s Thyestes Chase has ended in a one two for Meath trainer Gordon Elliott this afternoon.

Jack Kennedy was on board the 8/1 winner Coko Beach which edged out Wexford jockey Sean Flanagan on Run Wild Fred, another Elliott horse.

That’s the Cullentra trainer’s second success in the race after Monbeg Notorious was steered home by Kennedy in 2017.

Willie Mullins, who had been going for three in a row, could only muster a third placed finish with another Wexford jockey Mikey Fogarty on Class Conti.

