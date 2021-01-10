CONCERNS RAISED AS OVER 800 CASES OF COVID RECORDED IN WEXFORD OVER 2 DAYS

Wexford people are being encouraged to stay home as much as possible as there has been a worrying jump in the number of Covid cases in the county.

According to the latest figures from the department of health, 405 confirmed cases of coronavirus were recorded here this evening.

That follows a further 405 cases yesterday.

The 14 day incidence rate is now at 1436.0 per 100 thousand, the 7th highest in the country.

Meanwhile there are 29 cases of Covid 19 at Wexford General Hospital with 6 cases being treated in the ICU.

Currently the ICU is working at full capacity while there are just 15 general beds available to the public.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email