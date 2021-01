A Wexford General Hospital ICU Nurse says staff are under physical and mental pressure as covid 19 figures continue to rise at an alarming rate

2,150 cases have been confirmed in the past 14 days

35 patients are currently being treated at Wexford General and 6 of those are in ICU

Meanwhile over 1,100 staff at the Hospital have received the first vaccine for covid 19

Nurse Leanne Sheridan says it’s particularly hard on staff who are drafted in from other departments of the Hospital

