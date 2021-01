69 cases of Covid 19 were recorded in County Wexford last night.

The 14 day incidence rate is falling and now stands at 693.3 per 100,000 of population.

There have been 1,038 cases of coronavirus recorded here over the last 2 weeks.

As of 8pm last night there were 45 people hospitalised with Covid 19 at Wexford General Hospital.

5 people were in critical care.

The hospital also say there were 13 general beds and 2 critical care beds available.

