32 cases of Covid 19 have been recorded in County Wexford today.

The 14 day rate has dropped to 1,276.4, that was in the 1,500 mark yesterday.

We’re now down to 5th highest in the country below Carlow.

There were 1,911 recorded here over the last 2 weeks.

As of 8pm last night there were 58 people hospitalised with the virus at Wexford General.

8 people were in critical care.

The figures show there are 18 general beds available for patients, but the ICU is once again working at full capacity.

