The Wexford RNLI and the Rescue Helicopter from Waterford launched to search Wexford Harbour last night.

It followed a number of reports from people who had witnessed a red flare at around 7pm.

Crews from the Wexford and Rosslare Harbour RNLI, Rescue 117, and Coast Guard Units from Rosslare and Carnsore were all involved.

An extensive search was conducted but nothing was found.

