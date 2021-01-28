PEOPLE WHO WHIP UP FEAR ABOUT THE ENNISCORTHY FLOOD RELIEF SCHEME ARE HYENAS ON SPEED – MINISTER FOR OPW

Preparatory work on the long awaited Enniscorthy flood relief scheme is continuing and the Government along with the Office of Public Works are fully committed to the project.

There have been a number of hold ups including some objections from the public.

Minister with responsibility for the OPW Patrick O ‘Donovan says some objectors don’t even live near the Town Centre and don’t fully appreciate the impact of homes and businesses being destroyed by raw sewage and muck.

Work is expect to gather pace towards the latter half of this year.

Minister O ‘Donovan is scathing in his criticisms of local and National politicians, who for political gain spread fear that the flood relief scheme for Enniscorthy is in doubt:

