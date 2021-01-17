ENNISCORTHY NEEDS A COVID TEST CENTRE TO DEAL WITH INCREASE IN CASES – OWENS

A Wexford County Councillor has called for a testing centre to be set up in Enniscorthy to deal with the huge amount of cases in the area.

According to the Government’s Datahub with figure available up to last Monday, the Enniscorthy Local Electoral Area had 754 active cases of Covid 19, the highest in the county with a 14 day rate of 2766.7 per 100,000.

In October, a mobile testing centre was set up to deal with cases in Ferns but that has since closed with the main testing centre in Wexford Town the only option for many people.

Independent representative Jackser Owens says there is space in the town to set on up quickly:

