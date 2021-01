Wexford General Hospital wants to re-assure people, you won’t get Covid 19 by attending the hospital.

As of 8pm last night there were 64 people hospitalised with the virus at the hospital and 9 people were in critical care.

Figures show there are 17 general beds available for patients but the ICU is currently working at capacity.

Consultant in emergency medicine Dr Mick Molloy says all precautionary measures are in place and it’s important not to take chances if you are feeling unwell:

