New Ross Fianna Fail Councillor Michael Sheehan is calling on the Government to allow voluntary groups assist in the vaccine rollout.

Yesterday the government gave the go-ahead for a 91 million euro deal for GPs and Pharmacists to administer doses.

Councillor Sheehan, says groups like the Civil Defence and the Order if Malta should also be used at a fraction of the cost.

He said, It’s just a matter of providing the necessary training to administer the vaccine.

