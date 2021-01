People who breach Covid-19 travel restrictions for non-essential purposes will be fined 100 euro from today.

It’ll be issued by Gardaí to anyone who refuses a request to turn back.

The fixed charge penalty notice will arrive in the post and a person will have 28 days to pay it.

Gardaí say it’ll also no longer consult with the Director of Public Prosecutions before issuing these fines.

