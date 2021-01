A fishing boat sank off the coast close to Duncannon at lunchtime today

Four fishermen were c rescued after their boat which was registered in Cork began to take in water

It is understood to have sank quickly and was paired with a County Wexford registered vessel at the time

This vessel took the stricken fishermen on board until the arrival of the Dunmore East lifeboat which brought the four men to safety

No injuries have been reported

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email