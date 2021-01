Heavy flooding has been reported in many areas in North County Wexford this afternoon.

The Inch River near the Wicklow border has burst it’s banks meaning there is large amounts of surface water affecting roads around Coolgreany and Inch.

Flooding has also been reported in both Gorey and Arklow but issues around the M11 near Clough have eased this afternoon.

You’re being asked to stay home if possible and if you need help you can contact the Wexford County Council Emergency line on 1890 666 777.

