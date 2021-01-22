GANG BEHIND SMUGGLING OPERATION THAT KILLED 39 MIGRANTS JAILED FOR 92 YEARS

A trafficking gang who were responsible for the deaths of 39 migrants in England have been jailed for a total of nearly 93 years.

Seven men, including 3 from Ireland, were sentenced for crimes including manslaughter and people smuggling after the Vietnamese nationals suffocated in the back of a lorry container in Essex in 2019.

41 year old Ronan Hughes from Tyholland, Co. Monaghan was sentenced to 20 years, 24 year old Eamonn Harrison from Co. Down was sentenced to 18 years, while Maurice Robinson from Craigavon Co. Armagh was jailed for 13 years and 4 months.

DCI Daniel Stoten from Essex Police says the men “made their money from misery”:

