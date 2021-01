Gardai in Enniscorthy have renewed their appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision.

A man in his late 30’s died at the scene of the crash which occurred at Ballyeden, Davidstown at 9.25am yesterday.

Gardai are asking any witnesses or those with camera footage to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on (053) 9242580.

Meanwhile, nationally the number of road fatalities increased by 6% last year – 149 people lost their lives nationwide on the country’s roads.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email