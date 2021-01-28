GARDAI CALLED TO LARGE GATHERING IN ENNISCORTHY

Gardaí were called to break up a large gathering at a house in Enniscorthy following a funeral on Monday.

Enniscorthy currently has the second highest infection rate of Covid-19 in the country, with 3,291 cases per 100,000 of the population.

A policing plan was put in place for a funeral in Gorey and it is understood a number of people gathered in Enniscorthy later that evening.

Gardai say a number of people were identified to be in breach of current Covid 19 regulations and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email