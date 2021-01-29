GARDAI CALLED TO WEXFORD GENERAL AFTER COVID PATIENTS REFUSE TO ISOLATE

Gardai have had to be called to Wexford General Hospital on a number of occasions recently after some patients with Covid 19 refused to stay in isolation.

The shocking news was revealed on Morning Mix by Consultant in emergency medicine Doctor Mick Molloy.

Some patients insist on going for a walk or going outside for a smoke and could spread the virus right through the hospital.

Doctor Molloy says staff are working more overtime than ever before to look after Covid patients.

He says in the interest of patients and staff, people have to co-operate and abide by common sense rules.

