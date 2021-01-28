GOVERNMENT GOING TO ADDRESS ROSSLARE OWNERSHIP – RYAN

The Minister for Transport says they have to get full control of Rosslare Europort to increase investment in the vital resource.

Eamon Ryan told South East Radio they’re going to discuss the ownership issue with the Attorney General and the British authorities before they can take over the port.

The port is part of the Fishguard and Rosslare Railways and Harbour Company which is a 19th century venture established by the British Government, a system of ownership the Green Party leader says is antiquated

Speaking on the Morning Mix, Eamon Ryan says they’re going to attack the issue right away:

