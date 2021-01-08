Healthcare Professionals At Wexford General Hospital Receive Covid 19 Vaccine

The first four members of staff at Wexford General Hospital to receive the Pfizer BioNTech Covid 19 Vaccine say they are “delighted and overwhelmed”

Dr Raj Cheyln, Edel Rochford an ICU nurse, Jessica Byrne a member of the housekeeping staff and Roisín Ffrench who is a clerical officer became the first group in Wexford General Hospital to be vaccinated against Covid 19 yesterday.

Linda O’Leary a spokesperson for Wexford General Hospital said “This is a significant milestone for the Hospital. Hopefully with the support of the public we can roll this vaccine out as soon as possible and we can return to some sort of normality.”

All four members of staff were given a HSE vaccine information leaflet, along with more detailed manufacturer’s patient information leaflet, before getting the vaccine.

Afterwards, each person vaccinated was given a vaccine record card, showing the name and batch of the vaccine they have received. They will each return for their second dose, to be fully protected, in three weeks.

The vaccine will now be rolled out to all healthcare staff in Wexford General Hospital over the coming weeks.

