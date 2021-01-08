High Rate Of Covid 19 In Co. Wexford

Co. Wexford has recorded almost 600 cases of coronavirus in the past two days. 315 cases were reported yesterday and 244 cases emerged on Wednesday.

The 14 day incidence rate for Co. Wexford now stands at 860.9 per 100,0000 of the population. The New Ross Local Electoral area has the highest number of cases with 363, while the incidence rate for the area per 100,000 is 1,092.3

The Rosslare LEA has the lowest number of Covid 19 cases at 51, the Enniscorthy LEA has 165 cases, Wexford LEA has 129, while the Kilmuckridge and Gorey LEA’s have 77 and 90 cases of Covid 19 respectively.

