HOSPITALS UNDER PRESSURE TO CEASE ELECTIVE SURGERIES

Non urgent hospital care is going to being cancelled from this week to free up capacity in the country’s hospitals.

The CEO of the HSE has confirmed the measure and is warning the number of patients with covid in hospitals could hit 2,500.

Up to 430 people could be admitted to ICU if the current trends continue, leading to huge pressure on the health system.

Around 3,000 healthcare workers are currently out sick with covid or because they are close contacts.

Fifteen patients are being treated at Wexford General Hospital with covid, three in ICU

