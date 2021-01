Property values rose by 3 per cent across the country last year due to strong demand and a lack of supply.

That is according to the 2021 “How Much Is Your House Worth?” report from the Irish Independent, which surveyed real estate agents on current house price estimates.

Mark Keenan, the newspaper’s property editor, says prices are in up Wexford Town as many Dublin commuters settle further away from the capital:

