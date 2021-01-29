ICU AT WEXFORD GENERAL WON’T BE COVID FREE FOR AT LEAST 2-3 WEEKS – DR MOLLOY

It’ll be 2 to 3 weeks before we see ICU numbers in Wexford General Hospital come down despite the number of Covid cases dropping.

That’s the view of Emergency Medicine consultant Dr Mick Molloy who confirmed some people have been moved to other hospitals as Wexford is at the upper limit of it’s intensive care capacity.

As of 8pm last night there were 49 people hospitalised with #COVID19Ireland. Five people were in ICU. The figures show 8 general beds and 2 critical care beds available.

Dr Molloy says even though the numbers are moving in the right direction, we’re still dealing with a backlog built up over the last month:

