A new Advanced Technology Building for County Wexford is being planned by the IDA.

The new IDA 2021-2024 Strategy includes a provision for seeking advanced planning permission for an ATB in the county in the near future.

It’s hoped the building will bring a number of jobs to County Wexford when completed.

The move has been welcomed by Wexford Junior minister James Browne who hopes it will bring further investment in high value manufacturing and international business to Wexford.

