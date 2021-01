A Wexford County Councillor says anyone who has a valid reason for not wearing a mask might consider staying at home instead of going out in public.

As virus figures continue to grow in Wexford, a number of shops have reported incidences where customers have been asked to leave for not wearing masks.

New Ross representative Michael Sheehan says while he understands there are good medical reasons not to wear a face covering, the best option for you and everyone else is to stay at home:

