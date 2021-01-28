JUNIOR MINISTER “SHOULD GET OUT OF THE KITCHEN” AFTER ENNISCORTHY FLOOD RELIEF COMMENTS – OWENS

An Enniscorthy councillor has hit back after the Minister with responsibility for the OPW referred to local politicians as “hyenas on speed.”

Fine Gael TD Patrick O’Donovan was speaking on the Morning Mix while giving an update on the Enniscorthy Flood Relief Scheme which he says has the full backing of the Government.

The Limerick deputy had been critical of people who he says are whipping up fear about the project for political purposes.

Independent representative Jackser Owens has fired back at the Junior Minister saying there are genuine concerns over the project:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email