The people of Kilmuckridge are celebrating once again as a winning lotto ticket was bought in the village last night.

In a Facebook post, Hammel’s Centra says they sold a Match 5 plus bonus ball ticket worth over €108,000.

Players in the area are urged to check their tickets to see if they’re the lucky winner.

It’ll be the second big win for the village after a syndicate split a €500,000 prize from the Euromillions in December.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email