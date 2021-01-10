LEAKING OF MOTHER AND BABY REPORT CRITICISED AS MINISTER SEEKS INVESTIGATION

The Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman is seeking an investigation into how details from the Mother and Baby Homes report were leaked.

Survivors were promised they’d get to read it first, but information from the document was published in today’s Sunday Independent.

The Minister says it’s “completely unacceptable” that people who lived inside the institutions heard the contents of the report in this way.

Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns says it’s just another example of the survivors being mistreated.

