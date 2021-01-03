Major Spike In Covid 19 Cases In Co. Wexford – 103 New Cases Reported

There’s been a major increase in the number of Covid 19 cases in Co. Wexford.

103 people were diagnosed with the virus over the past 24 hours.

Co. Wexford now has a 14 incidence rate of 418.1 per 100,000 population – the 8th highest in the country. More than 600 cases have been recorded here over the past two weeks.

Meanwhile 15 people are being treated at Wexford General Hospital for Covid 19. Three of those patients are receiving critical care.

There are also three suspected cases of the virus at Wexford General. The hospital currently has 20 vacant general beds and 2 vacant critical care beds.

