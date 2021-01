Brittany Ferries is launching a new services from Rosslare to France today.

The vessel will make its maiden voyage from Rosslare Europort to Cherbourg at 7.45pm tonight. Brittany Ferries will sail from Rosslare to Cherbourg every week.

It comes just weeks after the Dutch Shipping company DFDS launched a new service from Rosslare to Dunkirk.

