A lorry is reported to have jackknifed on the N25 between New Ross and Wexford.

The incident occurred close to Ballinaboola.

The road is currently closed and long tailbacks are being reported in the area. It’s not yet known if anyone has been injured.

Meanwhile reports are coming in of a separate accident on the Wellingtonbridge Road.

Roads are icy across Co. Wexford this morning and Gardai are advising motorists to dive with extreme care.

