NCBI HIGHLIGHT THE DIFFICULTIES FOR THE VISUALLY IMPAIRED DURING THE PANDEMIC

The National Council for the Blind in Ireland are highlighting the additional problems that are facing the visually impaired during the latest Covid 19 lockdown.

The charity are calling for a little more understanding towards someone who may be blind as they won’t necessarily be able to follow social distancing guidelines, many of which have visual prompts.

The pandemic has also robbed them of their sense of touch with the increased risk of picking up the virus from surfaces.

June Tinsley of NCBI told the Morning Mix that the visually impaired are being hit hard by the latest restrictions:

