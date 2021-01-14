New And Bigger Ship Begins Sailing From Rosslare Europort To Cherbourg

There has been a 500% increase in freight transport through Rosslare Europort to Mainland Europe since the beginning of the year.

The news comes as a historic event is due to take place this evening at Rosslare Europort when the replacement vessel for Stena Horizon sets sail on it’s maiden voyage to Cherbourg.

The Stena Embla has 20% more freight capacity and 60% more passenger capability in keeping with covid 19 restrictions.

Port Manager at Rosslare Glen Carr says it’s a positive development for the South East

