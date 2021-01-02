New Ferry Services From Rosslare To Mainland Europe Begin Today

A new direct ferry service from Rosslare Europort to mainland Europe begins today.

The Dutch shipping company DFDS will operate new services from Rosslare to Dunkirk in Northern France six times per week.

It will give hauliers an alternative route to avoid potential delays on the British landbridge as a result of Brexit.

The two ships leaving Rosslare at 2pm and 11pm today are fully booked with around 120 freight units onboard each vessel.

Meanwhile the Stena Horizon will also sail today carrying freight from Rosslare to Cherbourg.

