South East Radio presents a new night time programme starting tomorrow.

The show will be Covid 19 related, but in a lighter vein.

“Wexford Together” presented by Alan Maguire will air every Thursday evening at 8 O Clock and is joint initiative with South East Radio and Wexford County Council.

County Secretary David Minogue from Wexford County Council explains the idea behind “Wexford Together”:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email