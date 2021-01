The National Transport Authority’s reminding people going to get a covid 19 test NOT to take public transport.

It’s echoing HSE advice to try to avoid others as much as possible, when going to their appointment.

They should use their own means of transport to get to the test centre, for example by car, bike or on-foot.

It says if people don’t feel well enough to drive there, a family member or friend can drive them – if possible it’s best to ask someone they live with.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email