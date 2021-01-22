Number Of Corona Virus Cases In Wexford Continues To Rise

Concerns are growing over the continued rise in covid 19 cases in Wexford.

As of yesterday, Enniscorthy Electoral area has the highest number at 897, while Rosslare has the lowest incidence of corona virus with 209.

In the Gorey electoral area, there are 540 confirmed cases and 423 in New Ross.

Yesterdays figures show Kilmuckridge with 356 and Wexford on 329.

Another 66 cases of the virus are reported across Wexford, bringing the total number of cases in the past 14 days to 2,604.

Nationally a further 51 deaths linked to the virus were confirmed with 2,608 new cases.

