Despite being on the frontline, many volunteer ambulance personnel will be left waiting for their Covid 19 vaccine.

That’s according to Dave O’Grady from the Order of Malta.

Frontline and other healthcare workers are due to get their jabs in the first and second phase of the rollout, however members of the charity ambulance corps will have to wait until their age bracket comes up.

Speaking to South East Radio, Dave says they’re looking for clarification on the situation:

